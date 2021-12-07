Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 32.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN opened at $325.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.67. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.29.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

