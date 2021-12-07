Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 51,800 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,297,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of F5 Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.95. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.02 and a 1 year high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.47.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.39, for a total transaction of $430,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,574 shares of company stock worth $8,678,192. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.