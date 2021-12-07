Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 300 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 62,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.3% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $167.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

