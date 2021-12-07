Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 7,800 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $206.03 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $211.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

