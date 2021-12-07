Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE V traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.20. 159,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,807,270. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $398.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

