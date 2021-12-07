Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $202.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $390.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.32.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

