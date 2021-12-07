Visor.Finance Trading Down 12.5% This Week (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Visor.Finance has a total market capitalization of $38.60 million and approximately $851,948.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Visor.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002193 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Visor.Finance has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00040289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00211257 BTC.

Visor.Finance Profile

Visor.Finance is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,530,412 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars.

