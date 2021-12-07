VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. 36,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,463. The stock has a market cap of $359.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 1,976,385 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

