Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Analysts

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIVHY shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.7159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

