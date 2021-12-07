Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stake Boosted by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the quarter. Vocera Communications makes up 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vocera Communications worth $134,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $225,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $34,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,784. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

VCRA traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $57.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,403. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -237.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

