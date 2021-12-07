Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 221,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,923,571 shares.The stock last traded at $14.95 and had previously closed at $15.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

