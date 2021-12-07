Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives €263.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €263.21 ($295.75).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOW3 shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($338.20) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($337.08) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($320.22) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($297.75) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded up €4.98 ($5.60) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €170.30 ($191.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €187.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €202.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

