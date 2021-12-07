Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.770-$-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.40 million.

NASDAQ VRM remained flat at $$13.51 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,838. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91. Vroom has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

VRM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist cut their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vroom stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,321 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of Vroom worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

