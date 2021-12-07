Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $197.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.68 and a 200-day moving average of $182.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.63. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $134.53 and a one year high of $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.59.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

