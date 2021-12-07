Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WNC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 305,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.94 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $31,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,180 shares of company stock worth $148,991 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

