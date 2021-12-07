Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WNC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of WNC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.51. 5,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,846. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $915.82 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $31,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,180 shares of company stock valued at $148,991. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 75.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

