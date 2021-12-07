Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €162.82 ($182.94).

Several equities analysts have commented on WCH shares. Barclays set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($210.11) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($188.76) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($213.48) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($184.27) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday.

WCH stock traded up €0.20 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €138.15 ($155.22). The stock had a trading volume of 109,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €93.82 ($105.42) and a 52 week high of €174.75 ($196.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €157.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €143.89.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

