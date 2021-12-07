Walmart Inc. (WMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on January 3rd

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the retailer on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Walmart has raised its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walmart to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

WMT stock opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $387.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $98,934,060.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,302,070 shares of company stock worth $759,096,885 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

