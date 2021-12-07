Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HCC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.51%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.