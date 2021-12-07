Waves Community Token (WCT) Price Hits $0.15

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 66.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Community Token coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $6.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,892 coins. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

Waves Community Token Coin Trading

