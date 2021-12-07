Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $170,250.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $170,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

W stock traded up $8.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,619. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.06 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.67. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.24 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after buying an additional 1,574,228 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,771,000 after acquiring an additional 108,291 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after buying an additional 202,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Wayfair by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after buying an additional 163,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

