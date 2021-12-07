Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target to $25.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRM. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist decreased their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vroom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. Vroom has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 101.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vroom by 52.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vroom by 18.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,021,000 after purchasing an additional 889,998 shares during the period.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.