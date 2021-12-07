Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.64 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWX. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average is $67.48. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

