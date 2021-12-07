Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,736 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.65% of Global Medical REIT worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at $2,937,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 233.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 39.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 460.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 74,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of GMRE opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

GMRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.