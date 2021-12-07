Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,187 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ABG opened at $174.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.60 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.22.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ABG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

