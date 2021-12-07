Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 72,767 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 453,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,767 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

