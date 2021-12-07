Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 315,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,988,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

