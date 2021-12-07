WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

WesBanco has raised its dividend by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. WesBanco has a payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.88. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,099,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

