Western Financial Corporation Boosts Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Dropbox accounts for about 0.7% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 27.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,526,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after purchasing an additional 331,455 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 111.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 163.1% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $27,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $312,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,087 shares of company stock worth $1,999,188. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 48,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,030. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -77.19 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

