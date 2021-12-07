Western Financial Corporation Buys 59 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded up $9.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $670.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,125. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $672.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $634.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.44.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

