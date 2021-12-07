Western Financial Corporation Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Western Financial Corporation decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 0.8% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $14.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.23. 13,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,388. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,839,203 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

