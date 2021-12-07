Western Financial Corporation Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Western Financial Corporation trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in KLA were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KLA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,227,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $17.72 on Tuesday, hitting $417.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a one year low of $252.02 and a one year high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.04.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

