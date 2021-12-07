Western Financial Corporation Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Western Financial Corporation trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,606,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $9.06 on Tuesday, reaching $469.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,244. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

