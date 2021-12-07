Western Union (NYSE:WU) Shares Down 2.8%

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s share price fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.35. 258,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,603,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Get Western Union alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Western Union by 146.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.