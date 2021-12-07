WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in WestRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WestRock by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 504,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WestRock by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,329,000 after purchasing an additional 482,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in WestRock by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,506 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRK. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

WRK traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $45.76. 25,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,288. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

