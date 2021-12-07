WHALE (WHALE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.05 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $19.57 or 0.00038354 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $135.11 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00059990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.20 or 0.08398117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00058614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,039.47 or 1.00050307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00077210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002655 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

