WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.21 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $658.40 million and $11.21 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00037631 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00021745 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005701 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001231 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

