William Blair Begins Coverage on Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WEAV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

WEAV opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.