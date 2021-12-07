William Blair Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DSGX. Barclays upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.94.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $77.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $55.63 and a 52 week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 533,284 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,871,000 after purchasing an additional 279,110 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,412,848,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after purchasing an additional 215,779 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

