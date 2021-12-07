Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) CEO John J. Haley Sells 28,900 Shares

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.61. 1,805,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,624. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.91 and its 200-day moving average is $232.65. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $197.63 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 149,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,363 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $4,396,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 66.7% in the second quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.85.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.