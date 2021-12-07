WinCash Price Down 26.1% Over Last Week (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. WinCash has a total market cap of $61,773.44 and approximately $50.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WinCash has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

