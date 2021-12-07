Wolf Safe Poor People Reaches Market Cap of $3.40 Million (WSPP)

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Wolf Safe Poor People has a market cap of $3.40 million and $50,674.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.35 or 0.08505898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,086.30 or 1.00184515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00076864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People Profile

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

