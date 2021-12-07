Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 15 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,834,637 shares of company stock worth $3,089,012,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $40.99 on Tuesday, reaching $1,050.00. The stock had a trading volume of 199,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,774,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $992.66 and a 200 day moving average of $788.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 326.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $768.57.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

