WorkQuest Token (WQT) Price Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $1.22 million and $154,188.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WorkQuest Token Profile

WQT is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,829,682 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

