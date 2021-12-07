WOWswap (WOW) Price Hits $9.72 on Major Exchanges

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $9.72 or 0.00019055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $283,191.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.35 or 0.08505898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,086.30 or 1.00184515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00076864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002667 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

