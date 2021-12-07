X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 107,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 158,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDEF. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 289.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 45,424 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares during the last quarter.

