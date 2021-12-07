Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 33.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 37.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $55,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $333.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

