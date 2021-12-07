Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $19.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 107,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 716.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 127,732 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. 794,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

