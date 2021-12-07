XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.53) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.78) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 136 ($1.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £279.01 million and a PE ratio of 34.94. XPS Pensions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 115 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 153.40 ($2.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

