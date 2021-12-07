YIELD App (YLD) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $56.28 million and $359,333.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.78 or 0.00209696 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 139,243,220 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

